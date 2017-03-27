Kushner to Appear Before Senate Intel Committee on Russia

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to question Jared Kushner, a key adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, two sources confirmed to NBC News Monday.
Kushner will be interviewed as part of an ongoing Senate inquiry into possible ties between associates of Trump and Russian operatives.
Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told NBC that Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, volunteered to talk to the Senate committee.
"He doesn't have anything to hide," she said.
During the presidential transition, Kushner acted as a liaison between foreign governments and Trump officials. It is not unusual for presidential transitions to meet with foreign officials.
Published 2 hours ago