Movie Theater Employee Stabbed to Death at NY Theater: Cops

An employee at a Yonkers movie theater died after he was stabbed in the chest during an argument early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the Ridge Hill movie theater on Fitzgerald Street after receiving a report of a person stabbed just before 12:45 a.m., Yonkers police said. Inside of the theater lobby was a man with a stab wound to his chest.

The men allegedly got into an altercation before the 19-year-old employee was stabbed with a knife and the suspect fled the scene, police said. Detectives say it appears the men may have known each other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, where authorities said he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The area surrounding the theater was cordoned off as detectives from the Yonkers Police Department's Major Case Unit and Crime Scene Unit interviewed witnesses and searched the crime scene. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect is about 20 years old and 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724.