An Iowa man born with no arms or legs now has the freedom to drive himself around in a customized van, KWWL reports.

Jake Hesselman was born with a rare condition that's left him with no arms and legs, but he doesn't let that get in the way of him taking a drive around town.

A family member started a fundraising effort to get a specialized van for Hesselman hoping to give him the chance to be as independent as his peers, NBC affiliate KWWL reported. The fundraiser was successful and Jake Hesselman now has his customized van.

"The independence is so awesome. I can do whatever I want, whenever I want," Hesselman said.

Jake is able to operate everything in the vehicle without ever leaving his wheelchair, from opening the door to steerhing with a joystick.

Jake says he's so thankful to the Dubuque community, and to the people across the U.S. who made this possible.

