Not so Holly, Jolly for Travelers Affected by Weather | NBC Southern California
Not so Holly, Jolly for Travelers Affected by Weather

    AP
    Vehicles commute under snowfall northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Ridgefield, N.J.

    It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. 

    A large swath of the Dakotas is under a blizzard warning Sunday and Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting heavy snow and strong winds. To the east, parts of central Minnesota are under an ice storm warning.

    Much of Idaho and Montana is under a winter storm advisory, and Utah and the northeast corner of Colorado are under a winter storm warning.

    Forecasters cautioned drivers to keep alternate routes in mind and prepare for possible delays. Air travel wasn't yet impacted Saturday at the nation's major airports.

    Julio Cortez, AP

    The Storm Prediction Center cautioned that warm, humid air could cause severe weather in the lower Plains, Arkansas and Oklahoma on Sunday.

