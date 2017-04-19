Syrian Photographer Drops Camera to Rescue Child

A photo of a Syrian photographer rescuing a child victim after a bombing in the country has gone viral online, NBC News reported.

Abd Alkader Habak told NBC News he was taking pictures of Syrians being evacuated aboard buses on the outskirts of Aleppo Saturday when a huge bomb hit.

Burglar Breaks Into Preschool, Naps, Leaves With Snacks



Police in New Orleans are looking for a man who climbed through the window of Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy, spent the night there, and left the next morning with snacks and toilet paper. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Habak, a photographer and anti-government activist, said he came across children lying on the ground after the blast. When he realized one child was dead and another was clinging to life, he said he put down his camera.

Habak then picked up the child who appeared to still be breathing and ran to seek shelter.

The scene was captured by a fellow photographer and shared widely online, with the harrowing images becoming yet another window into Syria's brutal six-year civil war.