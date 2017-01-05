President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian-owned compounds Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in response to Russian cyberattacks that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

A report on Russian hacking delivered to President Barack Obama Thursday says American intelligence agencies intercepted communication which shows senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump's election victory, a senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News.

The U.S. has also identified Russian actors who turned over stolen Democratic material to WikiLeaks, the official said.

Two top intelligence officials with direct knowledge told NBC News that the report on Russian hacking also details Russian cyberattacks not just against the Democratic National Committee, but the White House, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the State Department and American corporations.

The source described the intelligence about the celebration, first reported by the Washington Post, as a minor part of the overall intelligence report, which makes the case that Russia intervened in the election. However, the source noted that communication intercepts are viewed with caution because they are subject to interpretation.