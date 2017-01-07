Terry Andres, a 62-year-old from Norfolk, Virginia, was one of five victims killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. He was traveling with his wife Ann, who was unharmed.

Olga Woltering, an 84-year-old great-grandmother traveled to Florida from Marietta, Georgia for a cruise with her husband who survived the shooting. Terry Andres, 62, from Norfolk, Virginia, was going on a cruise with his wife, Ann, while Michael Oehme, 57, from Council Bluff, Iowa, had flown to Florida with his wife, Kari, for another high seas adventure, his family said.

Photo credit: NBC News/Courtesy of family

The FBI said officials would only provide names of victims after relatives were contacted, although family members and loved ones have been paying tribute to them publicly.