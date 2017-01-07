Volunteer Firefighter, Great-Grandmother Among Victims in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting | NBC Southern California
Volunteer Firefighter, Great-Grandmother Among Victims in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Three of the five victims killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting have been identified by relatives

    Terry Andres, a 62-year-old from Norfolk, Virginia, was one of five victims killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. He was traveling with his wife Ann, who was unharmed.

    Three of the five victims of the Fort Lauderdale aiport shooting had arrived from out of state, bound for Caribbean cruise ships with their spouses, NBC News reported.

    Olga Woltering, an 84-year-old great-grandmother traveled to Florida from Marietta, Georgia for a cruise with her husband who survived the shooting. Terry Andres, 62, from Norfolk, Virginia, was going on a cruise with his wife, Ann, while Michael Oehme, 57, from Council Bluff, Iowa, had flown to Florida with his wife, Kari, for another high seas adventure, his family said.

    Olga Woltering, an 84-year-old great-grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, was among five travelers killing in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.
    Photo credit: NBC News/Courtesy of family

    The FBI said officials would only provide names of victims after relatives were contacted, although family members and loved ones have been paying tribute to them publicly.

    Published at 11:16 PM PST on Jan 7, 2017 | Updated at 11:22 PM PST on Jan 7, 2017
