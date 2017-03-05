Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMarcus Cousins #0 react during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans both entered Sunday evening’s game hoping to snap dubious win-less streaks.

For the Pelicans, Sunday night provided the visitors the opportunity to claim their first victory since with DeMarcus Cousins, after the team traded for the former Sacramento Kings' big man at the end of All-Star Weekend. New Orleans had only won one game since making the trade to get Cousins, but that victory came while Cousins sat out due to a suspension.

For the Lakers, Earvin "Magic" Johnson was named President of Basketball Operations about the same time Cousins was traded, and LA had failed to win in four attempts prior to Sunday night. Going back a couple games before Johnson took over Lakers' basketball, the Lakers had actually failed to win in six straight games entering Sunday's home game against the Pelicans.

Short of the game being called due to a water break, either the Lakers under Johnson or the Pelicans with Cousins had to win. One way or another, a win-less streak would be broken, right? Well, technically, the Pelicans won on Sunday with Cousins, but the Pelicans' big man fouled out with 1:55 remaining in the game, and by the time the Pelicans' center got comfortable on the bench, the game was tied at 97-97.

After trailing by as many as 14 points on the night, the Lakers rallied late behind a pumped up home crowd to level the score. In fact, the Lakers put together a 14-0 run from the 5:38 mark in the fourth quarter until Randle rattled in his free throw to level the game at 97-97.

From there, though, the Pelicans went on to score the final seven points of the game to claim the 105-97 victory. LA dropped to 19-44 on the season, while the Pelicans improved to 25-38.

Davis led all scorers with 31 points, to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Cousins finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out, and Jrue Holiday claimed 20 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals in the victory.

For the Lakers, Brandon Ingram finished with 16 points to rebound from a forgettable game on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Nick Young led the Lakers in scoring with 19 points, including a memorable dunk and 50 percent from beyond three-point land. D'Angelo Russell finished with 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds, but the 21-year-old turned the ball over six times and missed nine of his 11 three-point attempts on the night.

Next, the Lakers play in Dallas on Tuesday.