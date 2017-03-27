Horses galloping down northbound I-680 in Contra Costa County snarled traffic during the Monday morning rush.

Interstate 680 was briefly shut down due to the horses which were reportedly spotted around 7:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP tweeted out around 10:28 that the agency helped capture the horses: "CHP helps wrangle up horses on 680 ...and violating the carpool lane!"