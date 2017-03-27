Video: Horses Cause Delay on Bay Area Freeway | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Video: Horses Cause Delay on Bay Area Freeway

By NBC Bay Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    @slimjanders via Twitter

    Horses galloping down northbound I-680 in Contra Costa County snarled traffic during the Monday morning rush.

    Interstate 680 was briefly shut down due to the horses which were reportedly spotted around 7:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

    CHP tweeted out around 10:28 that the agency helped capture the horses: "CHP helps wrangle up horses on 680 ...and violating the carpool lane!"

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices