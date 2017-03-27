Horses galloping down northbound I-680 in Contra Costa County snarled traffic during the Monday morning rush.
Interstate 680 was briefly shut down due to the horses which were reportedly spotted around 7:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP tweeted out around 10:28 that the agency helped capture the horses: "CHP helps wrangle up horses on 680 ...and violating the carpool lane!"
Almost hit a flock of wild horses on my commute to work today.@kron4news@nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/FOiOQFmvr1
— Slimjanders (@slimjanders) March 27, 2017
CHP helps wrangle up horses on 680 ...and violating the carpool lane! https://t.co/BpXik7PO3mpic.twitter.com/N6y5AulbNG
— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) March 27, 2017
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago