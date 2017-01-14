Mom-to-Be Wears Chewbacca Mask While in Labor

The force was definitely with Katie Stricker Curtis, 32, on Jan. 3 when she gave birth to her first child, a girl named Jayden Lee. The medical assistant from Windsor, Ontario, decided to don a Star Wars Chewbacca mask during labor, leaving the staff at Windsor Regional Hospital in stitches.

A ten-second clip of her going through labor while wearing the Chewy mask was posted to her Facebook page on Jan. 2 and has since gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

This isn't the first time that a Chewbacca mask made the news in a hilarious way. Earlier this year, another video of a woman in a Chewbacca mask got the Internet buzzing. Candace Payne, aka “Chewbacca Mom” filmed herself sitting in her car and gleefully laughing as she tried on the new Chewbacca mask she had just purchased at Kohl’s.

“I had seen the original Chewbacca video over the summer and thought it was so funny!” said Curtis. “I watched it over and over and laughed and laughed!”