18 Immigrants Discovered in Refrigerated Semi-Trailer South of Tucson - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
US & World
The day’s top national and international news

18 Immigrants Discovered in Refrigerated Semi-Trailer South of Tucson

The refrigerated cargo box was 36 degrees.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    18 Immigrants Discovered in Refrigerated Semi-Trailer South of Tucson
    CBP

    Border Patrol agents at the Nogales area near the border south of Tucson arrested the driver of a semi-trailer on smuggling charges after 18 undocumented immigrants were found in a refrigerated portion of the truck.

    The 47-year-old driver was stopped in the inspection area when a detector dog alerted the handler.

    Upon opening the cargo truck, the agents discovered two Guatemalans and 16 Mexicans, between the ages of 15 and 40 years old, inside the refrigerated cargo box that was 36 degrees.

    The immigrants were arrested and prosecuted on immigration related charges. The driver faces human smuggling charges.

    Bizarre Busts at LAX: Pork Tamales, Giant Snails and More

    [NATL-LA] Pork Tamales, Giant Snails, Fake Viagra and Other Busts at LAX
    CBP/USDA APHIS PPQ Los Angeles

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices