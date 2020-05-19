Boost Your Breakfast With This Blueberry Power Bowl

Punch up your normal breakfast routine with this breakfast of champions. Chef Jamie Gwen shares her ultimate power bowl: a blueberry quinoa bowl. The bowl is protein packed and delicious breakfast option that comes together in minutes.

Ingredients:

One cup of cooked quinoa

1/2 cup of fresh or frozen fruit, preferably blueberries but you can also add raspberries or blackberries.

1/2 cup of your favorite milk.

Two teaspoon of agave or honey.

Dash of ground cinnamon.

Pinch of salt.

Optional: 1/3 cup of toasted almonds for garnish.

Assembly: