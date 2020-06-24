Enjoy These Guilt-Free Mediterranean Inspired Nachos

Nachos don’t have to be loaded in calories and fat to be delicious. Chef Jamie Gwen shared her healthy nachos recipe with California Live – with a scrumptious Mediterranean twist.
Ingredient:
- Bag of store bought pita chips
- A container of your favorite hummus like red bell pepper or garlic hummus
- A container of cherry tomato (halved)
- Sliced cumbers
- Olives of choice
- Crumbled feta cheese or goat cheese
- Diced raw red onion (optional)
- Freshly chopped cilantro or parsley
- Sprinkle of ground cumin, salt, pepper
- Drizzle of olive oil
How to:
- Pile your pita chips onto a family size platter
- Dollop your favorite hummus all over the pita chips
- Raid your produce drawer and add in vegetables like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers or olives to the nachos
- Add in your cheese of choice
- Add in your herbs and diced raw red onion.
- Add in ground cumin, salt and pepper to taste.
- Drizzle of olive oil to top it off.
- Enjoy!