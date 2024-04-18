Food & Recipes

Exclusive: Award-winning Chef Sean MacDonald takes us inside his new Parisian-inspired burger bistro

California Live correspondent Lilliana Vazquez gets a first-look inside Santa Monica’s Burgette, a Parisian-style burger bistro elevating the American classic. Chef & owner Sean MacDonald shares the intentionality behind the space and menu, including the ‘La Viviane’ burger named after his grandmother. Plus, learn his go-to fish sandwich sauce recipe you can have on repeat all summer long.  

Sean’s Fish Sandwich Sauce

Ingredients—

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tsp pickled shallot + liquid

• 1 tsp fish sauce

• 1 tsp pickles, minced  

• Zest of 1 lemon  

• 1 tbsp dill

• 1 tbsp tarragon

• 1 tbsp chive

• Salt, to taste

Method—

1) Finely chop 1 tsp of shallot and cover in lemon juice, set aside for 15-20 minutes. 

2) Finely chop herbs (dill, tarragon, chive) and pickles. Chef MacDonald uses gherkins or cornichons. 

3) Combine all ingredients with the mayonnaise and zest lemon into the mix.

4) Serve on your favorite fish sandwich! Chef MacDonald loves to pair this with a salmon burger.

