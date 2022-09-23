Find Your Inner Muse at Tyra Banks' ModelLand

Every hallway is a runway at ModelLand in Santa Monica, CA. The interactive playground created by supermodel and television personality, Tyra Banks, takes visitors on a journey to master their best angles, find their light and live out their photo fantasies. From a chandelier made of cameras, multiple rooms featuring a runway, wigs and glam or as they call it the "Glounge," Banks says ModelLand is curated to make you shine. "I just wanted to create a place where I can take all my years of learning cameras and angles and lighting and then give that to every single person."

There are plenty of professionals to help you strike your perfect pose, and even video instruction from Banks herself, but the former Sports Illustrated cover model says she's after something bigger, uplifting everyone's sense of self-worth. "Beauty inside out, outside in. It's really important to celebrate yourself and the body that you're in at that moment." No visit to ModelLand is complete without their signature Smize Cream ice cream to guarantee you'll always have a smile on your face. And don't forget to be camera ready, you never know when Banks and her celebrity friends will make a surprise appearance!

Learn more about the experience by visiting ModelLandExperience.com. Tickets available through October 30.