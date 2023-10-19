Helping breast cancer survivors get a new “lash” on life

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and celebrity lash expert, Dionne Phillips of D’Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa, shared her recent battle with breast cancer with California Live’s Danielle Nottingham. Phillips was diagnosed a year ago while she was planning to open a new spa in the heart of Beverly Hills. Instead of giving up, Phillips says she made sure every detail of her spa, from the doors to the countertops, was designed with cancer patients in mind.

D'Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa offers an array of services that extend far beyond lashes-- from lymphatic facials to lymphatic massages to lash facials, and even “survivor lashes” for women who have lost their hair. For Phillips, this isn’t just about aesthetics, she says it’s about empowerment, “it’s healing you know when you see your transformation from the medications. You’re tired from cancer, that little spark can help you keep up your vibrations and keep you healing better.” She urges every woman to get 3D Ultrasound mammograms and to talk to their doctor if you see or feel anything on their body that’s not right.