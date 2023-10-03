Here is a closer look at your October horoscope

Whether you believe in it or not, there is some truth to the saying, "it was written in the stars" and according to astrologer and modern mystic, Stephanie Campos, "October is going to be a very dynamic month." Say goodbye to all the retrogrades that we loathe experiencing and say hello to a very unique and life-changing eclipse season that we haven't seen since 2004.

The month starts in Libra which focuses on relationships and collaborating with others and will end the month, beginning on the 23rd, in Scorpio which focuses on change and rebirth. Now, I'm sure you're asking what the heck does this mean for me?

October 14th there will be a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra...the last one we experienced was in 2004. The signs most impacted by this specific eclipse are Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn. New Moon eclipses bring fresh beginnings and new starts in our lives and while it is in Libra, the sign of partners and relationships, this means if you happen to be in a period of new connections, changes in relationship(s) status or any new beginnings, this may be of value for you to look out for and tap into that part of your life, whether it be professionally or personally. Essentially more connections forming around this time.

October 28th there will be a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus...the next one will occur in 2031. The signs most impacted by this specific eclipse are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. A Full Moon eclipse in Taurus will bring focus on these relationships and the connections in your life and although we've been having these eclipses for the past year and a half, this specific one will wrap up a major story in our personal lives.

If you are looking for the luckiest day in October, behold! we have one! October 21st is "such an adorable day in the sky", according to Campos, because "that is the day Venus + Jupiter, the two luckiest planets in astrology, will share a kiss. Venus is the planet of love, harmony, and finances. Jupiter is the planet of abundance, luck, and growth." In other words, when they come together we can experience more progress and luck in our relationships whether it is personal or professional. So, here is your cue to go ask that guy or girl you think is cute out on a date, or ask for that raise at work! Luck is on your side, my friends!

For more info or a personal reading from Stephanie Campos, you can follow her on instagram at @Stephaniencampos or at www.stephaniencampos.com.