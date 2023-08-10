ice cream

Inside the Ice Cream Bar serving up milkshakes with a boozy twist

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen learns how to make boozy milkshakes in a nostalgic 1930's style San Francisco soda fountain.

By Blanche Shaheen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dublin Honey

  • 2 large scoops salted caramel ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 2 TBS dark chocolate syrup
  • 4 oz Guinness Stout
  • 1/2 oz Graham's 10yr tawny port
  • Mix together

Peanut Butter Stout

  • 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 2 TBS unsweetened, unsalted peanut butter 
  • 4 oz Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout
  • 1-2 TBS chopped peanut brittle
  • Mix together, top with peanut brittle

Royal Red

  • 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 3 oz Duchesse De Bourgogne Flemish Red Ale
  • 1/2 oz Osborne Pedro Ximenez sherry
  • 1 TBS pomegranate molasses
  • Mix together

