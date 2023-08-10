Inside the Ice Cream Bar serving up milkshakes with a boozy twist

Dublin Honey
- 2 large scoops salted caramel ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
- 2 TBS dark chocolate syrup
- 4 oz Guinness Stout
- 1/2 oz Graham's 10yr tawny port
- Mix together
Peanut Butter Stout
- 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
- 2 TBS unsweetened, unsalted peanut butter
- 4 oz Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout
- 1-2 TBS chopped peanut brittle
- Mix together, top with peanut brittle
Royal Red
- 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
- 3 oz Duchesse De Bourgogne Flemish Red Ale
- 1/2 oz Osborne Pedro Ximenez sherry
- 1 TBS pomegranate molasses
- Mix together