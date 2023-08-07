Try making these delicious Mediterranean burgers for your next party

Mediterranean Pita Pocket Burgers

1 pound hamburger meat (ground lamb, beef, or a combination of both)

1/3 bunch parsley

1 clove garlic

1/2 small onion

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses (optional if you want a sweeter flavor)

1 rounded teaspoon allspice

1 package pita bread, white or wheat, each cut in half

Olive oil for brushing

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees

Whirl the garlic, parsley and onion in a food processor until chopped but not soupy. By hand, gently incorporate the vegetable mix with the ground meat, salt, lemon pepper, allspice and optional pomegranate molasses until well combined.

Cut each pita in half, and open up each pocket so that they are ready for filling.

Take a golf-ball size of meat mixture and use your hands to flatten the meat to approximately 1/4-inch thick. Shape the meat to fit inside the pita pockets. When finished with the entire batch, brush both sides of the pitas with olive oil.

Bake in the oven for 5 minutes, then turn over and bake for another minutes. You want the pita bread to be nice and golden brown on the outside, so that might take longer depending on the strength of your oven. You can also cook these sandwiches on a grill, just make sure to not skip the step of brushing olive oil on the bread so that the sandwiches won’t stick to the grill.

Cut into triangles, and serve with hummus or any other condiment you prefer.