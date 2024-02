Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.

Meet the brothers behind the edible art at LA's Artelice Patisserie California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Artelice Patisserie in Sawtelle to meet the founders behind the upscale bake shop you may just mistake for an art gallery. Then she heads to Glendale to see where the baking magic happens & learns how to whip up a special Valentine’s Day dessert.