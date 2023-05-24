May is Mental Health Awareness Month and author, pastor and motivational speaker Tim Timberlake sat down with Danielle Nottingham to offer strategies for overcoming tragedy and trauma. His new book "The Art of Overcoming" encourages readers to embrace their troubles and take control of their mental health. Timberlake says it all begins with admitting you need help, “Research has proven we are more committed to what we confess. There’s something powerful about our confession, there’s something powerful about talking about it, talking through it, acknowledging that it does exist so we can start the healing process.”

Timberlake suggests three things you can do to set you on the road to living a healthier life.

