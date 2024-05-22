This Greek-inspired cauliflower is the delicious & healthy dinner you've been looking for

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with Top Chef alumna Marisa Churchill to get inspired in the kitchen. The two make a Greek-inspired braised cauliflower dish, that is as easy to make as it is delicious to eat.

The unexpected ingredient? Cinnamon!

Kounoupidi Kapama/Greek Braised Cauliflower Recipe (serves 4)

Ingredients:

One large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds)

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup canned tomato sauce

2 cups fresh tomatoes (about 2 large tomatoes), diced

2/3 cup water

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup frozen peas

Directions:

Clean the cauliflower and cut into thick pieces. Dry the cauliflower thoroughly with a paper towel or a clean dish cloth. Pour the olive oil into a large pan and heat over medium-high. Once the oil is hot, add the chunks of cauliflower, allow them to cook for several minutes, or until nicely browned. Rotate the cauliflower chunks until they are nicely browned on all sides. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, and water. Add the ground cinnamon, salt and pepper. Stir until thoroughly combined. Add the cinnamon stick and reduce to medium-low. Cook for 30 minutes, or until fork tender. Once the cauliflower is cooked through, add the peas. Cook for two additional minutes. Remove from heat and allow the dish to sit and cool for 20 minutes before serving.

Serving suggestion: Marisa suggests serving this dish with plain rice and a wedge of feta cheese.