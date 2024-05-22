Food & Drink

This Greek-inspired cauliflower is the delicious & healthy dinner you've been looking for

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with Top Chef alumna Marisa Churchill to get inspired in the kitchen.

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with Top Chef alumna Marisa Churchill to get inspired in the kitchen. The two make a Greek-inspired braised cauliflower dish, that is as easy to make as it is delicious to eat.

The unexpected ingredient? Cinnamon!

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Kounoupidi Kapama/Greek Braised Cauliflower Recipe (serves 4)

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Ingredients:

  • One large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup canned tomato sauce
  • 2 cups fresh tomatoes (about 2 large tomatoes), diced
  • 2/3 cup water
  • ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 cup frozen peas

Food & Drink May 21

Meet the creator behind K-Town's viral stuffed garlic bagels

Apr 25

Learn how to make the perfect spring carrot salad from Top Chef Alum Casey Thompson

Directions:

  1. Clean the cauliflower and cut into thick pieces.
  2. Dry the cauliflower thoroughly with a paper towel or a clean dish cloth.
  3. Pour the olive oil into a large pan and heat over medium-high. Once the oil is hot, add the chunks of cauliflower, allow them to cook for several minutes, or until nicely browned.
  4. Rotate the cauliflower chunks until they are nicely browned on all sides.
  5. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, and water. Add the ground cinnamon, salt and pepper. Stir until thoroughly combined.
  6. Add the cinnamon stick and reduce to medium-low. Cook for 30 minutes, or until fork tender.
  7. Once the cauliflower is cooked through, add the peas. Cook for two additional minutes. Remove from heat and allow the dish to sit and cool for 20 minutes before serving.

Serving suggestion:  Marisa suggests serving this dish with plain rice and a wedge of feta cheese. 

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us