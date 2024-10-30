Clear the shelters

10th Annual ‘Clear the Shelters' campaign led to more than 10,000 pet adoptions in Southern California

2024 Initiative Sets All-Time Record with Nearly 170,000 Nationwide Pet Adoptions

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 announced more than 10,000 pets were adopted from area animal shelters during NBCUniversal Local’s 10th annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10. Since the start of the campaign, more than 117,000 pets have been adopted in Southern California.

Nationwide, the milestone 2024 campaign helped 168,832 pets find new homes – the highest single-year adoption total in the initiative’s history by more than 7,000 pets – and raised more than $500,000 for participating animal shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has now led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and generated more than $5 million in funds benefiting shelters across the nation.

NBCUniversal Local’s 2024 Clear The Shelters was conducted by 139 NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations, which partnered with more than 1,620 shelters and rescues across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. This year’s record-breaking campaign was a collaboration with longtime campaign partners Greater Good Charities and WeRescue and national sponsor Hill's Pet Nutrition.

