CalHOPE Concerts for HOPE

CalHOPE Concerts is sharing messages of hope for Californians dealing with mental and emotional stress especially during and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

To raise awareness, CalHOPE presents a special three-night live stream event California Concerts for Hope at CalHOPEConcerts.com and streaming at www.calhope.org. The event presents music from many artists beginning 7:00 p.m. PST, May 25-27:

Tuesday, May 25: The CalHOPE Concert series kicks off with performances from Miguel, Mikel Jollet (of the Airborne Toxic), Alejandro Aranda (ScaryPoolParty), Fantastic Negrito, and Devin Dawson. The event will include appearances from Nick Young (SwaggyP), UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, former San Francisco 49ers and current Las Vegas Raiders player Solomon Thomas, Sacramento Kings player Kyle Guy, Los Angeles Rams players Taylor Rapp and Kenny Young, actor Jimmy Wong and author, and influencer Tyrell Green.

Wednesday, May 26: Latin Night with appearances from Latin Grammy winner and International superstar Chiquis, legendary band Los Lobos, Orange Is the New Black actor and singer Jackie Cruz, and La Santa Cecilia. Special appearances from Juan Toscano Anderson of the Golden State Warriors.

Thursday, May 27: Women’s Night with performances from Ava Max, Sofia Carson, Tinashe, Laura Marano, Krewella, and Grace Potter. The event will also include appearances from activist Ashlee Marie Preston, Chiquis, Jackie Cruz, and Mommy Diary blogger, podcaster, and influencer Angela Kim.

CalHOPE Connect offers safe, secure, and culturally sensitive emotional support for all Californians who may need support relating to COVID-19. Visit CalHOPE.org for more information or call (833) 317-HOPE (4673).