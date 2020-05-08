Class of 2020: You’re Invited to a Virtual Prom

Just because prom is canceled in real life doesn't mean prom has to be canceled. The Wall-Las Memorias Project, a local nonprofit organization serving the Latino community, is serving up a virtual prom to the class of 2020 on Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST. The event will include special guests, DJ’s, raffle giveaway prizes and much more.

The prom is for all high school students and will include photo opps, giveaways every half hour, and of course, the naming of Virtual Prom King, Queen, and Royal Crown.

This will be a fun and safe space for students to still take part in a classic high school tradition despite the current COVID-19 crisis.

To RSVP and register, visit here.