Free Webinars: Navigating Alzheimer's and Autism in L A County Moderated by Lynette Romero

April is National Minority Health Awareness Month and better health through better understanding is the 2023 theme. LA County’s Department of Aging and Disabilities is offering two webinars free and open to the public surrounding the topics of Alzheimer's and Autism.

NBC4’s Lynette Romero will moderate the conversations with experts who will share information and provide guidance on how to navigate resources available in Los Angeles County.

The webinars will take place as follows:

Wednesday, April 12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Breaking Down Barriers: Navigating Alzheimer’s in LA County with experts from USC Family Caregiver Resource Center and The Equity for Latinx-Hispanic Healthy Aging Lab at UCLA. Register here.

– Breaking Down Barriers: Navigating Alzheimer’s in LA County with experts from USC Family Caregiver Resource Center and The Equity for Latinx-Hispanic Healthy Aging Lab at UCLA. Register here. Thursday, April 13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Breaking Down Barriers: Navigating Autism in Los Angeles County with experts from the Nurture Collective and Westside Regional Center will share information surrounding autism. Register here.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more information surrounding resources available through LA County’s Department of Aging and Disabilities, visit www.lacountyad.org