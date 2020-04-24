community

Local High School Students Organize National Online Fortnite Tournament Benefiting Feeding America

To help fight hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic, Esports District, a company started by teenagers Jack Lasky and Nick Starkman from Studio City, Calif., will host a national online 1 vs.1 Fortnite Tournament on April 25 benefiting Feeding America.

All proceeds from the tournament entry fees will be donated to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with farmers and food banks to provide food to those in need.

Tournament signup will begin at 8 p.m. PST on Wednesday, April 22 with a $25 entry fee.  Sign up and register at TheEsportsDistrict.com.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Newport Beach 10 mins ago

Glowing Dolphins Up the Wow Factor With Streaks of Neon Light Off the SoCal Coast

NFL 1 hour ago

LA Chargers Select QB Justin Herbert 6th, LB Kenneth Murray 23rd in First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Last year, Lasky and Starkman launched Esports District, an esports gaming lounge, where like-minded people of all ages come together to connect, play video games, and compete in esports tournaments.

The teens aim to engage the esports gaming community with the opportunity to give back.

This article tagged under:

communitycoronaviruscoronakindness
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us