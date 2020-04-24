Local High School Students Organize National Online Fortnite Tournament Benefiting Feeding America

To help fight hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic, Esports District, a company started by teenagers Jack Lasky and Nick Starkman from Studio City, Calif., will host a national online 1 vs.1 Fortnite Tournament on April 25 benefiting Feeding America.

All proceeds from the tournament entry fees will be donated to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with farmers and food banks to provide food to those in need.

Tournament signup will begin at 8 p.m. PST on Wednesday, April 22 with a $25 entry fee. Sign up and register at TheEsportsDistrict.com.

Last year, Lasky and Starkman launched Esports District, an esports gaming lounge, where like-minded people of all ages come together to connect, play video games, and compete in esports tournaments.

The teens aim to engage the esports gaming community with the opportunity to give back.