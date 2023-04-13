community

Meet NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Morning News Team at our Free Coffee Event

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be handing out free coffee on Wednesday, April 19th from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Horchateria Rio Luna located at 15950 Paramount Blvd in Paramount.

Come enjoy a mocha, latte or cafecito with Lynette Romero, Belen de Leon, Robin Winston, Adrian Arambulo, from NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and Sandra O’Neill, Grecia Carrillo and Marcos Mora from Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.

