NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Fest & 3K is a free community event that will break down stigma, raise awareness about mental health issues, and make it easier to get support. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Loud Together for Mental Health”. The funds raised provide free programs and services that bring NAMI’s message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness.

This year, rap star and entrepreneur Percy "Master P" Walker will inspire and tell his family story from the stage.

Speaking from his lived experience and advocacy perspective will be Juan Acosta, first-generation Mexican immigrant, LGBTQ+ activist and co-author of the NYTimes Bestseller “Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community”.

April Stewart, top Hollywood voice-over actress, best known for her portrayal of various characters on the Emmy Award-winning TV show “South Park”, will be joining them on stage. “I am going to start using my voice to support NAMI’s efforts in promoting wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness.”

A variety of new activities at this year’s Fest include the Mind and Body Area providing free meditation, yoga, and other wellness mini workshops for the community. The KidZone welcomes families to complete their own NAMI’s Little Monster coloring and activity Book in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. PNC’s Grow Up Great provides lots of interactive experiences for young kids and take him photos and books. For all ages, Creative Mental Health Space, Painted Brain’s resident artists will create a Mural that all attendees can paint. Sponsors, including Takeda Lundbeck, will provide resources and giveaways.

And of course, everyone can walk the beautiful 3K Route with family and friends to show the solidarity of the mental health community.

To register for the event, go to NAMIWALKS.org/LACounty