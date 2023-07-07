NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to host backpack and school supply distribution events with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students.

The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.

The distribution events will take place as follows:

Monday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405

Tuesday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

Event at Cudahy Park

5220 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201

Friday, August 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744

Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd. LA CA 90023

Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crenshaw Family YMCA

Event at Crenshaw High School

5010 11th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Thursday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

4801 58th Street, Maywood CA, 90270