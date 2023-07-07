NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to host backpack and school supply distribution events with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students.
The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.
The distribution events will take place as follows:
- Monday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405
- Tuesday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NBC4 in the Community
Event at Cudahy Park
5220 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201
- Friday, August 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744
- Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Blvd. LA CA 90023
- Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event at Crenshaw High School
5010 11th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
- Thursday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
4801 58th Street, Maywood CA, 90270