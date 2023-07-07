community

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to host backpack and school supply distribution events with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students. 

The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.  

The distribution events will take place as follows: 

  • Monday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
Mid Valley Family YMCA  

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405 

  • Tuesday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA 

Event at Cudahy Park 

5220 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201 

  • Friday, August 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Wilmington YMCA  

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744 

  • Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA 

2900 Whittier Blvd. LA CA 90023 

  • Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Crenshaw Family YMCA 

Event at Crenshaw High School 

5010 11th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 

  • Thursday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA 

4801 58th Street, Maywood CA, 90270 

community
