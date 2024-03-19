nonprofit

NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Local Impact Grant program returns with more than $227,000 in unrestricted funding available to nonprofits in Southern California

Eligible nonprofits can apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants through April 19 at localimpactgrants.com & becasdeimpactolocal.com

NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal have announced that its competitive grant challenge, NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, is returning in 2024 for its seventh year and will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in and serving Southern California.

Interested nonprofits can apply at localimpactgrants.com or in Spanish at becasdeimpactolocal.com through April 19. This year’s categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The winners will be announced later this year. 

Organizations interested in learning more about the grant program can register here to join an informational webinar on April 2 at 10 AM PT.

Key grant eligibility requirements: 

  • 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;
  • Entity must service the market they operate from;
  • Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and
  • Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

  1. Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.
  2. Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.
  3. Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The participating NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.nbcla.com/localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit www.telemundo52/becasdeimpacto.

