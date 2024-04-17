LAUSD Arts Festival

The Los Angeles Unified School District is hosting a one-of-a-kind Arts Festival, a vibrant celebration of the creativity and passion of our students. This unique event, open to everyone, will feature LAUSD students on seven stages, each incorporating a distinct artistic principle. Join us Saturday, April 27th from 9am – 4pm at Los Angeles City College located at 855 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles.

LAUSD students from across the district will perform on seven stages across the Los Angeles City College campus. Performances will include dance, spoken word, music, a fashion show, student-produced films, and the 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration.

The festival is not just about performances, but also offers a variety of interactive activities for students of all ages. From engaging STEAM stations to enlightening environmental exhibitions, there's something for everyone. Don't miss the demos and college informational tables!

Register here.