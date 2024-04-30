USC shuttle collides with Metro Rail train in Exposition Park

A Metro Rail train and a shuttle bus crashed on Exposition Boulevard near Vermont Avenue in Exposition Park Tuesday morning.

After the crash was reported at 11:54 a.m., firefighters were seen helping dozens of passengers get off the train.

"That was tragic," a female passenger said while sitting in an ambulance. "I got thrown from my chair to the other chair, so my whole left side is sore."

At least one man was seen limping while unboarding the train. He was later taken to an ambulance as he was complaining of physical pain.

“Multiple train passengers are reporting minor injuries,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. “Crews are triaging all patients and organizing care and transport.”

The vehicle that the train collided with appears to belong to the University of Southern California with the university’s name noted on the side of the bus. The LA Fire Department said there were no passengers on the USC shuttle.

USC also alerted students that Exposition Boulevard is closed in both directions between Figueroa Street and Bill Robertson Lane, urging students and employees to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story.