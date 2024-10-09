NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Proud to Support This Year's Taste of Soul

The popular family festival on Crenshaw Blvd., between Stocker and Obama in South Los Angeles is back on Saturday, October 19 and is free to the public. The event attracts approximately 350,000 people and features over 150 various delicious food offerings, a variety of activities and entertainment spotlighting the Black cultural experience and fused with many diverse cultures and traditions throughout the day.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will have a booth with station giveaways from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.