NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support Salvies Who Lunch 2nd Annual Pupusa Fest

On Saturday, May 20, the non-profit organization Salvies Who Lunch will host their second annual Pupusa Fest. This year, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are proud media partners.

The event will provide a unique experience in which attendees can enjoy the most popular staple of El Salvador from different vendors, network, shop from small businesses, learn from non-profits mission to make change, take pictures with your besties in thier photo opp space, listen to music from a talented DJ, and enjoy a panel conversation on the history of pupusas, chefs' journeys and Salvadoran cuisine.

The event will also have their very own 'Bichitos & Bichitas Club' which will feature, arts & crafts, games, giveaways and more for the little cipotes! And, for the first time ever, a Salvadoran Tattoo artist Puchica Studio providing flash tattoos inspired by Salvadoran folk art!

In addition, Telemundo 52 Sports Anchor, Alejandro Navarro will participate in the first ever Pupusa Olympics.

The event will be held on May 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Klub Gymnastics located at 1683 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031.

For more information on Salvies Who Lunch and event info, click here.