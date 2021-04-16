NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston Featured Keynote Speaker at Orange Catholic Foundation Conference on Business and Ethics

The nonprofit organization Orange Catholic Foundation, known for its work in the philanthropic community of Orange County, is holding its annual Conference on Business & Ethics virtually on Friday, April 16 at 9:00 a.m. For nearly 20 years, the conference has inspired leaders to advance their personal and professional lives through inspirational keynote speakers and honorees who exemplify integrity and ethical business practices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This year’s keynote speaker is NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston who will discuss his best ethical practices as a business executive, and how he has helped develop leaders and build thriving television stations across the country for nearly 40 years. NBC4 Orange County Bureau Chief Vikki Vargas will emcee the conference and interview Carlston in a special feature during the program.

The event will also honor several community leaders for demonstrating ethical practices in their work and include several hundred attendees from business, religious, academic, and philanthropic sectors. Proceeds from the conference support the Orange Catholic Schools Fund to provide tuition assistance to families in need.

To learn more and participate, visit https://orangecatholicfoundation.org/giving/2021-conference-on-business-ethics.