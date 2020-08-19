community

NBC4 Vikki Vargas Scholarship Awards Local Student

Every year NBC4 awards a deserving Cal State Fullerton student studying journalism and communications the Vikki Vargas/NBC4 Broadcast Journalism Scholarship, named for the station's esteemed Orange County Bureau Chief and CSU Fullerton alumnus.

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipient Samantha Aguilar, a senior studying communications with an emphasis in journalism.

For more information about all scholarship recipients, click here.

For more information on scholarship eligibility and how to apply, students can click here. The updated 2021 scholarship information posts in December for new applicants.

