NBC4 Vikki Vargas Scholarship Awards Local Student

Every year NBC4 awards a deserving Cal State Fullerton student studying journalism and communications the Vikki Vargas/NBC4 Broadcast Journalism Scholarship, named for the station's esteemed Orange County Bureau Chief and CSU Fullerton alumnus.

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipient Samantha Aguilar, a senior studying communications with an emphasis in journalism.

