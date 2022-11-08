See Election Results for Statewide Offices in California: Gov. Newsom Projected to Win Re-Election

California voters are deciding who will run their state in Tuesday's midterm election, as they cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other state races.

Results will be available below.

Who is California's Governor?

Gov. Gavin Newsom was NBC News' projected winner in his runoff against Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle.

The incumbent governor of California was on ballot for the third time in two years after a recall effort against him failed last September, allowing him to win a 61% victory in June's primary.

He spent much of his campaign time challenging governors and political opponents in other states like Florida and Texas, to the point that speculation arose about a 2024 run for President. Newsom denied those rumors, vowing to serve a full four-year term if reelected in November.

Dahle was endorsed by the state GOP, and came out of the primary with 17% of the vote. He finished as a projected second-place candidate in a field that included Michael Shellenberger, an author and activist. Dahle was first elected to the state Legislature in 2012.

Who is California's Lieutenant Governor?

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis faced Angela Underwood Jacobs for the second-in-line job to the governor.

Kounalakis was elected lieutenant governor in the 2018 contest. The lieutenant governor serves as acting governor when the governor is absent and vote in the Senate in case of a tie. The office holder also will serve on several boards and state commissions.

Who is California's Secretary of State?

Incumbent Secretary of State Shirley Weber faced a challenge from Rob Bernosky, a Republican businessman.

The winner will continue to facilitate the office's key role in government transparency and overseeing elections.

Who is California's Attorney General?

Incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta faced opponent Nathan Hocham, a Republican former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general.

The office of the state's top prosecutor has served as a stepping stone to Washington in recent years, mostly notably for Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

During his term as AG, Bonta has taken steps to support reproductive rights, investigate police shootings and ban flavored tobacco products, among other things.

Treasurer

Incumbent Fiona Ma and challenger Jack Guerrero faced off in the race for California Treasurer. The state treasurer is California's lead asset manager, banker and financier.

Controller

The race for controller was the only state office race not to feature an incumbent. Betty Yee termed out of office, so it was up for grabs, with Lanhee Chen and Malia Cohen facing off over the position.

The controller is the chief fiscal officer of California, responsible for accountability and disbursement of state financial resources. The office also audits government agencies that spend state funds.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Incumbent Tony Thurmond faced off against newcomer Lance Christensen for the job. The superintendent is the chief of public schools, overseeing education policies for local school districts.

State Board of Equalization

There were four seats up for grabs on the State Board, which plays a significant role in the state's property tax system.

In District 1, incumbent Republican Ted Gaines faced off against Democrat Jose Altamirano.

In District 2, Democrat Sally Leiber ran against Republican Peter Verbica.

In District 3, incumbent Democrat Tony Vazquez ran against Independent candidate Y. Marie Manvel.

And in District 4, incumbent Democrat Mike Schaefer ran against Democrat David Dodson.

Insurance Commissioner

Incumbent Democrat Ricardo Lara faced Republican Robert Howell in the race.

The insurance commissioner enforces insurance laws, adopts regulations and regulates insurance companies.