What to know about the Bidens' LA visit: Schedule, traffic and protests

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Los Angeles this weekend for several fundraisers and other events in an effort to give his reelection campaign a boost.

The president and first lady will participate in six private and public fundraising events and meetings between them with Hollywood stars and Southern California business leaders.

The couple will arrive Friday afternoon with Jill Biden landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport and the president at Los Angeles International Airport. A motorcade visit to Los Angeles' Westside will likely impact the area's already congested traffic.

Another fundraising event is planned for Saturday before a Sunday departure.

Here is the schedule, according to the White House:

Friday

12:45 p.m.: The First Lady Jill Biden will arrive at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.

1:00 p.m.: President Biden arrives in Las Vegas.

1:30 p.m.: The first lady and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will visit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

2:45 p.m.: President Biden is expected to talk about a planned high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

4:40 p.m.: Biden arrives at LAX and soon after departs to Santa Monica Airport.

7:30 p.m. President Biden and the first lady will participate in a fundraising campaign reception. Some of the people who are expected at the event include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Rob Reiner, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Saturday

The president and the first lady will participate in a campaign reception in Los Angeles.

Sunday

The president and first lady will depart Los Angeles en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden visit street closures in LA

Specific details about the street closures have not yet been disclosed. Some streets and freeway ramps will close without warning, so be prepared and patient.

The area of the Los Angeles International Airport, LAX, and the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank will have closures of streets and roads to allow the passage of the presidential motorcade until it reaches its destination.

The area of West Los Angeles will be under tight security because of the presidential visit and planned protests.

The LAPD is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days. In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 8, 2023

Protests during the Bidens' LA visit

Ahead of the visit, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a state regarding possible protests over the weekend.

