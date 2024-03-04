Key Super Tuesday U.S. House races to watch in Southern California

What to Know A handful of competitive races in Southern California could go a long way toward determining control of the U.S. House in November.

California is one of 16 states and a U.S. territory that are part of Super Tuesday.

Vote centers will be open for the final day of voting in the election Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several Southern California races that could tip control of the U.S. House in November will be part of Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary election season.

Republicans hold a 219-213 edge in the House of Representatives with three vacancies, making the March 5 California Primary a high-stakes stage-setter for the General Election in November. The top two finishers in the California Primary advance to the November run-off, regardless of party affiliation.

And, with record low turnout expected, the primary results might include some surprises. As of Sunday, roughly 3 million of the 22 million vote-by-mail ballots sent to California voters had been returned to county elections offices, according to Secretary of State figures. In Los Angeles County, the state's most populous, more than 519,700 of the 5.7 million vote-by-mail ballots issued had been returned by the end of February.

While Democrats hold every major statewide office and outnumber registered Republicans in California 2 to 1, there are pockets of strong support for Republican candidates in parts of Southern California.

Adding to the uncertainty, five California Republicans represent districts that President Biden won in 2020, according to calculations from Daily Kos Elections.

Here are some key House races on the ballot.

U.S. House District 27

Rep. Mike Garcia won this district north of Los Angeles in 2022 by 6 percentage points over Democrat Christy Smith. George Whitesides, the former CEO of Virgin Galactic, and Steve Hill, no stranger to California congressional races, will take on Garcia.

U.S. House District 40

GOP Rep. Young Kim is serving a second term after winning the district two years ago by 14 percentage points. The district includes parts of Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Kim will face Tustin Unified School District Board of Education President Allyson Muñiz Damikolas and former fire captain and union president Joe Kerr.

U.S. House District 41

This sprawling Congressional district in Riverside County could be headed for a rematch. Long-time Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is running against Democrat Will Rollins. The two were separated by less than 5 percentage points in the 2022 election.

Palm Springs has been added to this district since the last election

U.S. House District 45

Rep. Michelle Steel faces four Democrats in what looks like a close re-election fight Her opponents include Garden Grove city council member Kim Nguyen-Penaloza and Derek Tran, a veteran and consumer rights attorney,

District 45, which re-elected Steel with 52.4% of the vote in 2022, includes parts of Orange and Los Angeles counties.

U.S. House District 47

This once solidly Republican district that stretches from Huntington and Newport beaches on the Orange County coast inland to Irvine is the only open House seat among California's most competitive races. The seat was vacated by Katie Porter, who is running for Senate.

Scott Baugh, who lost to Porter by less than 4 percentage points in 2022, will give it another try. He will face Democrats David Min, a state senator endorsed by Porter, and Joanna Weiss, an attorney and activist. Business owner Max Ukropina also will be on the ballot.

Min's arrest on suspicion of DUI last year prompted criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in the race. He pleaded no contest on Aug. 29 in Sacramento County Superior Court to driving under the influence of alcohol above the legal limit of 0.08. He called his decision to drink and drive "irresponsible."

The district had been represented by Republicans from the time it was created until Porter defeated then-Rep. Mimi Walters in 2018.

Other Southern California U.S. House Super Tuesday elections

In the predominantly Democratic 30th Congressional District, 12 Democrats, two Republicans, and one candidate with no party preference are running to succeed Senate candidate Adam Schiff.

Democrats on the ballot include former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer; state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge; Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale; Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education member Nick Melvoin; West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne; Jirair Ratevosian, a former State Department official; and actor Ben Savage.

The district stretches from West Hollywood to Pasadena and Echo Park to the Angeles National Forest.

In the northeast San Fernando Valley, the 29th Congressional District election includes Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-North Hollywood; community organizer Angélica María Dueñas, and Republican Benito "Benny" Bernal, a family and youth advocate. Retiring Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Pacoima, has endorsed Luz Rivas

In the 31st Congressional District, representing the San Gabriel Valley, retiring Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Norwalk, has endorsed Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera. Former Rep. Gil Cisneros, who from 2019-21 represented the then-39th District, which ran from Walnut in the north to Chino Hills in the east, Hacienda Heights in the west and Fullerton in the south, and Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, are among the five other Democrats on the ballot. Mary Ann Lutz, a member of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees, workers' rights advocate Greg Hafif and health care advocate and businessman Kurt Jose are the other Democrats on the ballot.

Two Republicans are on the ballot -- clinical psychologist Pedro Antonio Casas and lawyer/entrepreneur/educator Daniel Jose Bocic Martinez -- along with two candidates without a party preference, teacher Erskine Levi and commissioner Marie Manvel.

City News Service contributed to this report.