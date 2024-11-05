Decision 2024

Here's a live view inside LA County's ballot processing center on Election Day

In Los Angeles County, more than 2 million of the 5.8 million ballots sent to voters had been returned by Election Day 2024. Here's where they get processed.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Ballots cast in Los Angeles County, whether by mail, drop box or at one of the region's hundreds of vote centers, all end up at the expansive ballot processing center in the City of Industry.

The warehouse-like building in the southern Los Angeles County community will be buzzing with activity on Election Day and the days that follow. Every ballot goes through a signature verification device that compares the signature on the return envelope to the voter's signature on file.

When verified, the ballot is extracted from the envelope, reviewed and prepared for processing before it is sent for tally.

How many ballots?

In Los Angeles County, more than 2 million of the 5.8 million ballots sent to voters had been returned by Tuesday morning.

But the job won't end on Election Night.

The process continues until all ballots are counted. California state law requires county elections officials to complete and certify results within 30 days.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office offers a live view inside the processing center. Click here for all camera feeds.

