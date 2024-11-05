Ballot props, U.S. house battles and more. What to watch on Election Day in SoCal

What to Know Vote centers in California will be open on Election Day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Millions of Californians have already returned ballots by mail and dropped them off at drop boxes and vote centers.

In LA County, more than 1.7 million of the county's 5 million active registered voters cast ballots as of Monday.

Voters are deciding 10 statewide ballot propositions in California.

Several Southern California contests could be keys to control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

LA County voters will determined whether Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón deserves another term.

In the race to represent California in the U.S. Senate, Rep. Adam Schiff faces former Dodger Steve Garvey.

NBCLA's Election Day streaming coverage starts at 8 p.m.

Voters in Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California Tuesday will determine the fate of 10 statewide ballot propositions and cast ballots for U.S. President, a Senate race, several key U.S. House contests and other contests that will shape their communities futures.

Voting in the high-stakes election began in early October when all 22 million registered voters in California were sent a vote-by-mail ballot. For those who haven't already returned their to a county elections office, Tuesday will be a final opportunity to weigh in on national, state, county and local contests.

As of Monday, about 8 million ballots had already been cast in California, including mail-in ballots, ballots delivered via official county elections drop boxes and ballots dropped off at vote centers. In Los Angles County, more than 1.7 million of the 5.8 million ballots issued to active registered voters had been cast.

Below, what to know about voting on Election Day and some storylines to follow in Southern California.

When are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line by 8 p.m. are eligible to cast a ballot.

Californians to decide 10 statewide ballot props

California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot.

Key U.S. House races in Southern California

A handful of competitive November election races in Southern California could go a long way toward determining control of the U.S. House.

After the dust settled from the March California Primary, featuring races with larger fields of candidates vying for votes, the top two finishers in each race are set for the November runoffs. The dynamic changes once those large primary fields are narrowed down to a choice between two candidates.

While Democrats hold every major statewide office and outnumber registered Republicans in California 2 to 1, there are pockets of strong support for Republican candidates in parts of Southern California. Adding to the uncertainty, several California Republicans are representing districts that President Biden won in 2020, making the region a wildcard player in the makeup of the U.S. House.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in 2024. Republicans have 220 members to Democrats' 212. There are three vacancies.

Here are some key Southern California U.S. House races with results from the March primary election.

George Gascón and Nathan Hochman are pictured.

LA County's top prosecutor faces a challenge

It's rare the spotlight shines on a county district attorney race, but that's the case in the contest between

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman.

Gascón was elected to the top county prosecutor's office in 2020 after running on what was viewed as a progressive agenda of criminal justice reform. Gascón, a Democrat, has vowed to maintain those policies if re-elected. He previously served eight years as San Francisco District Attorney and earlier served as chief of police in San Francisco and in Mesa, Arizona.

Hochman, running as an independent, came in second to the incumbent in crowded March primary election. He is a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor who said he will changed the office's direction away from Gascón's policies.

Senate race pits Rep. Adam Schiff against ex-Dodger Steve Garvey

Former Dodger Steve Garvey tossed his cap in the ring to represent the nation's most populous state in the U.S. Senate and advanced with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in a packed primary field in March.

Schiff has served more than two decades in the House of Representatives. He became a household name during the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The former federal prosecutor served in the California State Senate before heading to D.C.

Garvey spent nearly two decades as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The run for Senate is his first for public office.

How to track your ballot

Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

Registering to vote on Election Day in California

California offers same-day voter registration for eligible voters who missed the voter registration deadline.

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot. The ballot will be held until the voter's eligibility is confirmed.

Find your Southern California county election office

Your county elections officer is the go-to source for information on voting in the 2024 General Election. Find a link to your county office below.

Voting problems

Voter fraud, voter suppression and voting device tampering are just a few election crimes that could be considered felonies. If you believe you have witnessed or been affected by an election violation, here's what you should do next.

Inspired by watching democracy in action at your vote center? If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply for future elections.