Hundreds more vote centers are open in Los Angeles County. Find one near you

More than 500 additional vote centers opened this weekend in Los Angeles County with just days to go before Election Day.

The 526 voter centers that opened Saturday morning are in additional to more than 100 that opened last weekend in California's most populous county.

Millions of California voters have already cast ballots, whether by mail or at a drop-off location. Election Day is Tuesday.

Here's what to know about LA County vote centers.

How to find LA County vote centers

A full list of locations in L.A. County is available here. The searchable map of more than 600 vote centers and estimated wait times for each location.

LA County residents can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live, and cast their ballot. Voters also have the option of dropping off their mail-in ballots at a vote center or using one of the county's official ballot dropboxes.

When are LA County vote centers open?

Vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Elections officials are urging people to cast their ballots early.

"With additional vote centers opening this weekend, we encourage voters to take advantage of early voting options to avoid Election Day lines and ensure their voices are heard in the Election Night results," Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in a statement. "Voting early provides greater convenience and contributes to a smoother, more efficient election process for all."

Voter registration deadline

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot. The ballot will be held until the voter's eligibility is confirmed.

How to track your ballot

Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.

Southern California county elections offices

Use the links below to find an vote center.

