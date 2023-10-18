Los Angeles TV newscaster Christina Pascucci joins 2024 race for U.S. Senate

A familiar name among Los Angeles television news viewers entered the race for U.S. Senate.

TV newscaster Christina Pascucci, who worked at KTLA and FOX11, announced her candidacy this week to fill the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She joins an already crowded field in the 2024 contest that includes Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Barbara Lee, the top Democrats, and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey, a Republican.

The trailblazing Feinstein died Sept. 29 at age 90. She had announced she would not seek another term.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Democratic insider and former labor leader Laphonza Butler to fill the remainder of Feinstein's current term, which ends in 2025. Butler hasn't announced whether she will seek the position in the 2024 election.

Pascucci has not run for public office before. She told Politco in an interview to announce her candidacy that she wants to be a moderate consensus builder.

"I've been covering the most pressing issues of California for the past 15 years and watching this race closely, as well as covering it and interviewing some of the candidates," Pascucci told Politico. "And the more I watched it, the more closely I studied it, I honestly felt dismayed by how it was shaping up. I spoke to a lot of others who felt the same way. Like, this is our future -- more of the same."

Pascucci admitted her campaign is a long shot.

“The only thing crazier than not jumping in this late would be not jumping in at all, because I have to fight for what I believe is possible for California and for this country,” she said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Laphonza Butler will replace the late senator Diane Feinstein's senate seat. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 2, 2023.

Pascucci also announced she is 18 weeks pregnant.

The field is geared toward the March 5 all-party primary in California. The top two vote-getters of any party advance from the primary to the general election, meaning two of the three Democrats could end up squaring off in the general election.

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992. She was the longest-serving female senator and oldest sitting U.S. senator.