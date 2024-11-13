Decision 2024

Dave Min projected to win California's 47th Congressional District

With Min's victory, the Orange County district will turn blue.

By Benjamin Papp

Former 37th State Senate district representative David Min is projected to serve district 47 this election season. He defeated David Baugh in his second campaign.

Former California State Senator Dave Min will win California’s 47th district, replacing incumbent Republican Scott Baugh, NBC News projected Tuesday.

Min held a 50.9 percent-49.1 percent lead early Wednesday. The GOP representative conceded Tuesday night.

"It has become clear that despite running a strong campaign, connecting with voters, and mobilizing an incredible volunteer effort -- that effort is going to come up a little short," Baugh said. "I am grateful to an outstanding campaign team and the most dedicated supporters any candidate could ask for. I'm appreciative of the voters that supported me and even those that did not, and most of all I am grateful for my wife, Wendy and my son, Jackson."

In a social media post, Min said, "I know many of us are anxious about the future of our country, but we cannot give up on America. In Congress, I will fight to protect our democracy, safeguard our freedoms and expand economic opportunity."

The race was one of several highly competitive races in Southern California.

Min, a democrat, narrowly defeated State Senator John Moorlach to represent California's 37th State Senate district four years ago in 2020. While in office Min heavily advocated for gun violence prevention, reproductive rights, and environmental justice, especially against oil drilling across California. 

Min sparked controversy last year when he was arrested for alleged drunken driving. In a Facebook post released the morning afterward Min said was cited with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence, and released.

The district stretches from Huntington and Newport beaches on the Orange County coast inland to Irvine.

