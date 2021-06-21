Most LAUSD Families Are Eligible for the Federal Child Tax Credit. Here's What to Know

Most families in the Los Angeles Unified School District are eligible to receive money from the federal Child Tax Credit when first payments begin next month, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

More than 80 percent of families served by the district and a considerable number of employees are eligible to receive money, Beutner said.

"We want to help the half-million families we serve receive the Child Tax Credit, which can provide them with up to $3,600 per child to help them make ends meet," Beutner said during a Monday update.

The American Rescue Plan increased the amount of the 2021 Child Tax Credit to support eligible families with children to $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old and $3,600 per child under 6, beginning July 15.

Most payments are distributed in monthly installments.

The IRS is set to send checks to 39 million eligible households on the following dates:

July 15

Aug. 13

Sept. 15

Oct. 15

Nov. 15

Dec. 15

"We're in regular dialogue with the largest group of families in the Los Angeles area who qualify to receive money under this program,'' Beutner said. "It makes sense to try to tie the pieces together at schools to make sure the families we serve receive the benefits they're entitled to.''

Most eligible families will not need to do anything to receive the money, according to the IRS. The agency will use 2020 tax returns to determine eligibility or 2019 returns for those who did not file taxes for last year.

Most will be sent via direct deposit.

Non-filing families also have options to receive the money.

The IRS started sending out letters in early June to families who may be eligible for the credit and monthly payments.