These 20 LAUSD schools will be part of a telehealth program for students

Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District have partnered to offer virtual health care visits for children at 20 area schools based on absenteeism rates and the number of students with chronic conditions at each location, it was announced Wednesday.

The Virtual Care at School program is designed to create a convenient way for children to receive care from CHLA specialists in lieu of being absent from school for an appointment, according to CHLA.

Set to begin on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, the program will be available to existing CHLA patients aged 12 and older who attend a participating LAUSD school. The virtual appointments will be offered in the specialty areas of Adolescent Medicine, Allergy and Immunology, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Endocrinology, Infectious Diseases, Medical Genetics and Pulmonology.

According to CHLA, telehealth visits have skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, about 470 virtual appointments were conducted by CHLA annually, but that number now exceeds 42,000. Officials said using telehealth is a benefit for students, allowing them to receive care without sacrificing classroom time.

The following LAUSD schools will pilot the program.

David Starr Jordan High School

Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School

Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School

Francisco Sepulveda Middle School

Huntington Park High School

James Madison Middle School

John C. Fremont High School

John H. Francis Polytechnic High School

John Marshall High School

Los Angeles Academy Middle School STEAM Magnet

North Hollywood High School

Northridge Academy High School

Olive Vista Middle School

Panorama High School

Phineas Banning Senior High School

Rudecinda Sepulveda Dodson Middle School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Vista Middle School

William Howard Taft High School

Woodrow Wilson Senior High School

Scheduling for virtual appointments is now open by contacting CHLA's virtual care coordinator Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 323-284-3829.