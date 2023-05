See the 2023 Macarthur Park Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Lineup

Nearly three dozen shows are part of this year's concert series at Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles' Macarthur Park.

The outdoor concert venue at the park northwest of downtown Los Angeles will host 32 shows as part of the "Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park" summer series. The pavilion is located near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Park View Street.

The season opens June 10 with a final performance scheduled for Sept. 3..

Click here for the complete season calendar.

June

Saturday, June 10 (7-10pm)

Season Opening

La Banda Elástica presents Botas vs. Sombreros

Nortec Bostich + Fussible, Nunca Jamas, La Banda Elástica DJ’s

Nortec/Ranchero

Sunday, June 11 (5-8pm)

Nance Arte Productions Presents

Boogaloo Assassins, DJ Clifton Weaver aka DJ Soft Touch

Salsa/Mambo/Boogaloo/Funk/Soul

Friday, June 16 (7-10pm)

The SoCal Sound KCSN 88.5 FM Presents

Ramona, Mexican Dubwiser, El Bad Buky

Romanticas / Cumbias

Saturday, June 17 (7-10pm)

dublab Presents

Pan African People’s Arkestra

Jazz

Sunday, June 18 (5-8pm)

Utopia Tribe Presents- Father’s Day Celebration

Utopia DJ’s: KG Superstar + DJ Adé, Katalyst Collective

House / Jazz

Friday, June 23 (7-10pm)

Ánimo Production Presents Boleros de Noches- A Tribute to Mexican Composer Agustín Lara

Julian Torres & Marco Antonio Godoy, Trio Casablanca

Boleros

Saturday, June 24 (7-10pm)

Stage of the Arts Inc. Presents 40 Years of Radiotron celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop

King Tee, Kid Frost, Toddy Tee, Tha Union Station MC’s, Bgirl Deya Deyas, Beatboxing by Boxy Dee, DJ Rude One, Tha Air Force Crew, Homeland Crew, DJ Juan G, DJ Krye, DJ Gargamel, Big Silenca & Daniel French, Mix Master Dee + more

Hip-Hop

Sunday, June 25 (5-8pm)

Banda Las Angelinas, Los Rock Angels

Banda / Tex Mex

July

Friday, July 7 (7-10pm)

Tolliver, Haus of Derma

Funk / Soul / Drag

Saturday, July 8 (7-10pm)

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center Present Tropicaliente

Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, Pacifico Dance Company

AnarCumbia / Cumbia / Mexican Folklorico / Rock

Sunday, July 9 (5-8pm)

LATV Presents

Virrey, Los Del Momento

Latin Alternative / Psychedelic / Folk / Sirreño

Friday, July 14 (7-10pm)

Mano y Mano Presents

Los Yesterdays, Thee Illusions

Souldies

Saturday, July 15 (7-10pm)

Soulection in the Park Presents

Soulection DJs

Soul

Sunday, July 16 (5-8pm)

United American Indian Involvement Inc., Presents

Natives in the Now

Contemporary / Traditional Native

Friday, July 21 (7-10pm)

MezcLA Fest Presents House Issues

E.Dubb, Mayan Passion, K-Bandit

80’s 90’s House / Dance

Saturday, July 22 (7-10pm)

La Santa Cecilia

Levitt National Tour Presents

Latin Fusion

Sunday, July 23 (5-8pm)

Centro Cultural Techantit Presents: Festival de Música Salvadoreña

Ancestral / Folklorico / Contemporary Salvadoran

Friday, July 28 (7-10pm)

Desert Daze Presents

Imarhan

Tuareg Desert Rock

Saturday, July 29 (6-10pm)

Footlong Development Presents Wonder-Full In the Park: A Tribute to the Music of Stevie Wonder

DJ Spinna, Monalisa, MC Cognito

Soul / Motown / Hip-Hop

Sunday, July 30 (5-8pm)

The Fowler Museum & The NEA Present

Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time, SK Kakraba

West African Rhythms

August

Friday, August 11 (7-10pm)

Nick Waterhouse

Soul / Rock

Saturday, August 12 (7-10pm)

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center Present Mexico A Flor De Piel

Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company

Katartic Pop / Norteño / Mexican Folklorico

Sunday, August 13 (5-8pm)

Mundo Maya Foundation Presents 6th Annual Mundo Maya Day

Lucas Critchfield Marimba Tropical, Homenaje al Maestro Armando Manzanero, Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud + more, Danza Azteca, & Invocation

Mayan Music / Ceremony & Dance

Friday, August 18 (7-10pm)

Evoekore Media Presents

The Paranoias & Friends

Latin Ska Rock

Saturday, August 19 (7-10pm)

Asian-American eXchange Media Presents

AAX Fest

Contemporary Pan-Asian

Sunday, August 20 (5-8pm)

Guatemala County Fair Presents Guateama

Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental, Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Chapincitos Los Angeles

Guatemalan Rock / Folkloric / Mayan Dance

Friday, August 25 (7-10pm)

Pretty But Wicked Presents

Healing Gems, De Lux

Indie Rock / Disco

Saturday, August 26 (7-10pm)

David Bowie Tribute Celebrating 50 years of Aladdin Sane featuring Miya Folick, Claire McKeown, Daniel Crook, Sugarmill Slim

Glam / Classic Rock

Sunday, August 27 (5-8pm)

Dub Club Presents

DJ’s Tom Chasteen, Boss Harmony

Classic Dub / Reggae

September

Friday, September 1 (7-10pm)

FilAm ARTS Presents Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture (FPAC)

Para Sa Lahat (For All)

Traditional & Contemporary Philipino

Saturday, September 2 (5-9pm)

FilAm ARTS Presents Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture (FPAC)

Para Sa Lahat (For All)

Gingee + more

Traditional & Contemporary Philipino

Sunday, September 3 (5-8pm)

Season closing

Sunset Ecléctico Presents

Beatriz Solis, Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra from the Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA)

Pop / Regional Mexican / Jazz