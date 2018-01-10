Where does Ricky Martin go when he's not livin' la vida loca? The Puerto Rican singer, actor and author relaxes in his spectacular new mansion in Beverly Hills that he shares with boyfriend Jwan Yosef and his twins, Matteo and Valentino.

According to the magazine Architectural Digest, the residence cost $13.5 million when he purchased it in November 2016. The couple said they had planned to live in London or New York, but after spending a month in Los Angeles, they decided that they would have a permanent home there.

The home has a large kitchen that includes his dining table -- the first he bought 25 years ago.

"I take her with me everywhere," he said. "I love my table."

He also keeps an extensive collection of Grammy Awards and his huge wardrobe in the mansion in the hills. The residence has a swimming pool, a small cinema, beautiful gardens and pieces of art created by Yousef.

Watch the video above to take a tour.

Note: This article was translated from a post on our sister station Telemundo PR.