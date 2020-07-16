Best Friends Animal Society to Host a Virtual Benefit Concert for Homeless Pets

Best Friends Animal Society hopes to bring people together around the world with a special benefit concert on July 22 called “Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit for Homeless Pets.” The event will livestream on Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook as well as bestfriends.org/concert.

The Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization raising awareness to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Officials say BFAS runs the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and runs live saving programs as well.

“For many, the COVID-19 crisis has really deepened the bond they have with their pets,” Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle says. “Pets are our best friends and members of our family, especially during this time of uncertainty. Our goal for this concert is to bring people together with a diverse, cross-section of musical talent to celebrate the ways that music and our love for our pets unite us, despite any differences, and to highlight the ways we can support homeless pets and our communities during this crisis.”

Recording artists including Sam Nelson Harris from X Ambassadors, Amythyst Kiah, gnash, ZZ Ward, Natalie Taylor, Mondo Cozmo, Elah Hale, Aaron Frazer from Durand Jones and The Indications, Katie Toupin and others are scheduled to perform.

Celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, Kat Dennings, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Zosia Mamet, and Cameron Monaghan are also expected to make appearances.

The three-hour benefit concert for Best Friends Animal Society will stream on July 22, 7PM ET/4PM PT. Viewers will have the opportunity to make a donation as well. Organizers say funds raised will help BFAS with its lifesaving programming across the country, including collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups. For more information, visit www.bestfriends.org.